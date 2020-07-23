The PWC 11 – only a bargain if you need them

These are challenging times for consultants. Outsider’s heart almost literally bleeds for the chaps at places like Deloitte, KPMG and elsewhere who he is given to understand have taken pay cuts of up to 20% to help their organisations through these difficult times.

This is why Outsider was so puzzled when he read a report that 11 partners from consulting outfit PWC were looking to hawk their combined capacities to the highest bidder.

In circumstances where all the contractors have gone and hundreds have been retrenched from some consultancies – who would that be?

Now, Outsider admits that he has never been the greatest exponent of the art of self-promotion, but he has been around enough discount supermarkets to know that bulk deals are not always a good idea when times are tough and budgets are tight.

What is more, his old Scots granny always told him that “it’s only a bargain if you need it”.

So Outsider’s message to the PWC 11 is that they should maybe consider a more scaled back approach or perhaps offer themselves up for some social cricket.

Because as Granny O says, it’s only a bargain if you need it.