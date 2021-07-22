Not wimping out of an opportunity

By The Outsider

23 July 2021

Money Management Original

Outsider was amused when he caught wind that ex-Centrepoint Alliance CEO Angus Benbow had surfaced at a place one might call ‘worlds apart’ from his previous firm.

You see, Benbow left Centrepoint at the end of May and is now co-CEO and chief risk officer at mixed martial arts gym technology platform 
Wimp 2 Warrior.

It seems Benbow will be using his tech deployment skills to further transform the already global company.

Outsider wondered what Benbow knew about mixed martial arts but stopped abruptly as he felt his muscles pull even just thinking about such a sport and did not want to hurt himself. 

Outsider is not sure whether he could make such a leap like Benbow into the deep unknown depths of a completely different sector.

Perhaps that means Outsider will remain a ‘wimp’. But Outsider knows what he likes and what he likes is a job that gives him access to free lunches, when there are no lockdowns of course.




