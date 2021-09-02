Matchmaking mergers

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The superannuation industry is going through a period of consolidation via mergers and Outsider believes he can use some real-life experience to help the process.

What sparked Outsider’s idea was during the AIST Superannuation Investment conference, Sonya Sawtell-Rickson, HESTA chief investment officer, was asked what her ideal merging partner would be for the health and community industry fund.

Obviously, it might have created some interest from the regulators should she have mentioned funds by name, but as she danced around the question, she ended up sounding like she was describing a list of traits for her ideal mate.

This included being purpose driven, responsible with how they use their money, sharing the same beliefs, and ideally from a similar line of work (Outsider notes she didn’t mention anything about the size of the merging partner).

Now it’s been a while since Outsider has needed to find a merging partner for himself, but he is quite confident he could set up a matchmaking service for super funds. After all, back in the day, your humble Outsider had no trouble finding suitable candidates to merge with.

As with traditional matchmaking services, candidates can list their ideal traits of a (merging) partner and the matchmaking service can come back with something more realistic.

And just like with those matchmaking services, Outsider promises to make them as dehumanising as possible.