Bad Egg and Rice, not as good as spotted dick

A few weeks ago Outsider noted the Financial Services Council’s decision to have NSW Liberal Senate tyro, Andrew Bragg, discuss/debate his book “Bad Egg” with actuarial veteran and founder of actuarial ratings house, Rice Warner, Michael Rice.

Outsider wondered what you would get when you combined Bragg’s hipster/pugilistic attitude with Rice’s somewhat more subdued and very much actuarial approach – giving rise to Money Management's headline of a few weeks ago – What do you get when you combine Rice with a bad egg?

As it turns out you get a blancmange.

And what is a blancmange, you non-domesticated types ask? Well, in Outsider’s opinion, it is a poor man’s panna cotta – it is “a sweet dessert commonly made with milk or cream and sugar thickened with rice flour, gelatin, corn starch or Irish moss, and often flavoured with almonds”.

You see as an inveterate trencherman, Outsider likes a bit of substance in his pudding, a bit of the sticky date, a bit of the plum duff, a bit of the old spotted dick and he has concluded that mixing Rice with a Bad Egg might be OK for hipsters, pugilistic or otherwise, but it is not as good as the real thing.