All the drama of a TV show without the crew

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Outsider chuckled when he came across a story about a Japanese television drama about a salaryman who was ascending the ranks of an institution that looked a lot like Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

The hero of the show confronted situations such as faltering regional manufacturers, ambitious start-ups, perilously indebted hotels and workplace stereotypes such as schemers, bullies, and bloodhound-faced patriarchs.

The story Outsider read made a point to say that it was a “glorious fantasy” because individuals would scream in righteous rage at their superiors, longstanding wrongs were avenged, and the corporate boardroom was a place of fevered dynamism rather than snail-paced consensus-building and deference.

As Outsider imagined what this TV show would be like he thought “Why is Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group so familiar?”

“Ah!” he thought as the lightbulb turned on, it was the Japanese financial giant that was to exit its stake in AMP Capital.

AMP Capital seems like its very own international cross-border drama, Outsider thought, as he tried to imagine what a drama based of AMP Capital would look like.

Then Outsider realised that there was no need for such imagination as AMP Capital was dishing out the drama without a television crew.

Though, Outsider lamented, would longstanding wrongs be avenged?

Stay tuned, dear AMP Capital TV fans, stay tuned.