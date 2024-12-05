 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Features
  3. Relative Return Unplugged: Guillotine cuts RBA in 2

Relative Return Unplugged: Guillotine cuts RBA in 2

Podcast Relative Return

5 December 2024
 | By Keith Ford |
Editorial
image
image image
expand image

In this episode of Relative Return Unplugged, co-hosts Maja Garaca Djurdjevic and Keith Ford break down some of the legislation that passed during the government’s last-minute guillotine motion, including the measures to restructure the Reserve Bank into a two-board system.

As the parliamentary year came to a close last week, the government rushed 31 bills through the Senate on Thursday night, followed up with a 32-minute sitting in the lower house on Friday. Among the flurry of bills was the controversial measure to create separate monetary policy and governance boards at the RBA.

We explore the process that ended in this result, the reaction from economists and the opposition, and whether critics are right that the government will use the likely March start date for the new structure to stack the board ahead of the federal election.

Listen as they discuss:

  • Why even the perception of political interference could damage the credibility of the bank.
  • Whether the objective of superannuation will impact future legislation in the space.
  • The government’s latest announcement on financial advice reform detailing how a new class of advisers will operate.

Read more about:

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Editorial
12 December 2024
Relative Return Unplugged: Balancing economic and national security priorities

In this special episode of Relative Return Unplugged, we are sharing a discussion between Momentum Media’s Steve Kuper, Major General (Ret’d) Marcus Thompson and AMP chief economist Shane Oliver on the latest economic data and what it means for Australia’s economy and national security.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Editorial
28 November 2024
Relative Return Unplugged: What is the impact of the CSLR?

In this episode of Relative Return Unplugged, co-hosts Maja Garaca Djurdjevic and Keith Ford are joined by Money Management editor Laura Dew to dissect some of the submissions that industry stakeholders have made to the Senate’s Dixon Advisory inquiry.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Editorial
21 November 2024
Relative Return Unplugged: Understanding global trends and local impacts

In this episode of Relative Return Unplugged, hosts Maja Garaca Djurdjevic and Keith Ford are joined by special guest Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP, to break down what’s happening with the Trump trade and the broader global economy, and what it means for Australia.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Editorial
14 November 2024
Relative Return Unplugged: The global impacts of a week of Trump

In this episode, hosts Maja Garaca Djurdjevic and Keith Ford take a look at what’s making news in the investment world, from President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominations to Cbus fronting up to a Senate inquiry.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

This verdict highlights something deeply wrong and rotten at the heart of the FSCP. We are witnessing a heavy-handed, op...

Adviser sees registration suspended over ROA usage
2 weeks 5 days ago

Interesting. Would be good to know the details of the StrategyOne deal....

AZ NGA makes first acquisition post-Oaktree deal
3 weeks 3 days ago

It’s astonishing to see the FAAA now pushing for more advisers by courting "career changers" and international recruits,...

FAAA ramps up focus on career changers
1 month 1 week ago
Former Brisbane adviser charged over dishonest conduct

A former Brisbane financial adviser has been charged with 26 counts of dishonest conduct regarding a failure to disclose he would receive substantial commission payments ...

3 weeks 2 days ago
Pinnacle takes $142m stake in UK and US fund managers

Pinnacle Investment Management has announced it will acquire strategic interests in two international fund managers for $142 million....

3 weeks 1 day ago
Jones announces further details on DBFO

Financial Services Minister Stephen Jones has shared further details on the second tranche of the Delivering Better Financial Outcomes reforms including modernising best ...

1 week 1 day ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Global X Ultra Short Nasdaq 100 Hedge
96.66 3 y p.a(%)
2
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI Second Close
61.07 3 y p.a(%)
3
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI First Close USD
59.21 3 y p.a(%)
4
DomaCom Lot 21 Chellaston Road Munno Para West SA 5115 Australia
31.73 3 y p.a(%)
5
Fidante Credit Suisse Global Private Equity
30.15 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2024 MOMENTUMMEDIA