Relative Return Insider: Crossing the federal election finish line
In this week’s episode of Relative Return Insider, hosts Maja Garaca Djurdjevic and Keith Ford take a final look at the lay of the land ahead of the federal election as the latest polls predict a Labor victory and what that could mean for Australians going forward.
YouGov has projected Labor as securing an outright majority when the polls close on Saturday, which would be a considerable turnaround from the situation just a few months ago. The Coalition has sought to claw back into the race with the release of its election costings, but with millions already voting early, it might be too late.
Tune in to hear:
- Why Trump-lite tactics may have backfired on Peter Dutton.
- What the S&P Global warning that Australia’s AAA credit rating may be at risk means for government budgeting.
- Whether a minority government is still in sight.
Recommended for you
In this week’s special edition of Relative Return Insider, we bring you outgoing Financial Services Minister Stephen Jones’ keynote from Momentum Media’s Election 2025 event, followed by a Q&A focused on the Delivering Better Financial Outcomes reforms.
In this week’s episode of Relative Return Unplugged, Dr Vladimir Tyazhelnikov from the University of Sydney’s School of Economics joins the show to break down the shifting sands of global trade dynamics and attempt to understand the way US President Donald Trump is employing tariffs.
In this week’s special episode of Relative Return Unplugged, we present shadow treasurer Angus Taylor’s address at Momentum Media’s Election 2025 event, followed by a Q&A covering the Coalition’s plans for the financial services sector.
In this week’s episode of Relative Return Unplugged, AMP chief economist Shane Oliver joins the show to unravel the web of tariffs that US President Donald Trump launched on trading partners and take a look at the way global economies are likely to be impacted.