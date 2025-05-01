Relative Return Insider: Crossing the federal election finish line

In this week’s episode of Relative Return Insider, hosts Maja Garaca Djurdjevic and Keith Ford take a final look at the lay of the land ahead of the federal election as the latest polls predict a Labor victory and what that could mean for Australians going forward.

YouGov has projected Labor as securing an outright majority when the polls close on Saturday, which would be a considerable turnaround from the situation just a few months ago. The Coalition has sought to claw back into the race with the release of its election costings, but with millions already voting early, it might be too late.

Tune in to hear: