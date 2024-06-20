Relative Return: Demystifying the use of hedge funds
In this episode of Relative Return, host Keith Ford sits down with Mariana Paul, investment specialist for O’Connor and head of sales and distribution for South-East Asia at UBS Asset Management, to discuss alternative investments and hedge funds.
Listen as they discuss:
- UBS’ single-manager hedge fund group O’Connor.
- Demystifying hedge funds.
- The allocation shift away from 60/40 portfolios.
- The growing appeal of private credit.
- The importance of due diligence in manager selection.
