 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Features
  3. Relative Return: Demystifying the use of hedge funds

Relative Return: Demystifying the use of hedge funds

Relative Return Podcast Sponsored by

20 June 2024
 | Sponsored by UBS |
Editorial
image
image
expand image
Related News:

In this episode of Relative Return, host Keith Ford sits down with Mariana Paul, investment specialist for O’Connor and head of sales and distribution for South-East Asia at UBS Asset Management, to discuss alternative investments and hedge funds.

View all

Listen as they discuss:

  • UBS’ single-manager hedge fund group O’Connor.
  • Demystifying hedge funds.
  • The allocation shift away from 60/40 portfolios.
  • The growing appeal of private credit.
  • The importance of due diligence in manager selection.

UBS
UBS

UBS is a global firm providing financial services in over 50 countries.&nbsp;...

View all articles

Latest articles

Read more about:
Relative Return
Podcast
Sponsored by

Add new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
About text formats

Recommended for you

13 June 2024
Relative Return: What do fund managers look for in new hires?

In this episode of Relative Return, host Laura Dew speaks with Mischa Bennett, managing director of Capital Executive Search, to dig into the intricacies of fund management recruitment.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
6 June 2024
Relative Return: How advisers can use thematic ETFs in portfolios

In the latest episode of Relative Return, host Laura Dew chats with Manny Damianakis, head of sales at Global X, about the popularity of thematic ETFs and the benefits they offer advisers.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
3 June 2024
Relative Return: Taking an ESG lens to active ETFs

In this episode of Relative Return, host Maja Garaca Djurdjevic chats with James Harwood, director and senior portfolio manager of the APAC region at Russell Investments, about ESG and active exchange-traded funds (ETFs)

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
30 May 2024
Relative Return: The long view – megatrends to watch

In this episode of Relative Return, host Keith Ford speaks with Matt Reynolds, investment director at Capital Group, about how the firm’s history and fundamental research help it maintain a long-term investing mindset.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
 
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

 

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content
JOHN GILLIES

SO NOW YOU ARE NOT ONLY A FUND MANAGER BUT A MIND READER AS WELL ? (Where it should have considered the orders were man...

Sydney AFSL receives $3.1m penalty
5 hours 18 minutes ago
Nathan Baker

That's great. If any loss had occurred and clients eventually sue, that will probably occur after the PI has lapsed. Adv...

Sydney AFSL receives $3.1m penalty
5 hours 45 minutes ago
Mark Marshall

It is about time that commentary put forward by the Financial Services industry's middleman is supported with hard facts...

The characteristics of top-performing advice practices
22 hours 7 minutes ago
Sydney wealth firm sees AFSL cancellation by ASIC

ASIC has cancelled the AFS licence of a Sydney wealth firm, the fifth Sydney firm to see a cancellation since the start of the year....

2 weeks ago
Former adviser banned for multiple breaches

A former financial adviser has been banned by ASIC from providing financial services for inappropriate advice, among multiple breaches....

4 weeks 1 day ago
Winners of the Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2024 revealed

More than 20 winners from the funds management industry have been crowned at this year’s awards....

1 week ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI First Close USD
66.99 3 y p.a(%)
2
Hills International
66.93 3 y p.a(%)
3
DomaCom 4/27 Crombie Avenue Bundall QLD 4217 Australia
32.15 3 y p.a(%)
4
Acadian Global Equity Long Short Class A
30.61 3 y p.a(%)
5
CFS FC Acadian Global Equity Long Short
30.22 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2024 MOMENTUMMEDIA