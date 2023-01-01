AustralianSuper and Australian Retirement Trust have posted the financial results for the 2022–23 financial year for their combined 5.3 million members....
A $34 billion fund has come out on top with a 13.3 per cent return in the last 12 months, beating out mega funds like Australian Retirement Trust and Aware Super. ...
The verdict in the class action case against AMP Financial Planning has been delivered in the Federal Court by Justice Moshinsky....
I'm a career Financial Adviser of over 30 years. I have put up with an insane amount of tinkering with my profession ov...
I agree with the FAAA that "qualified" adviser is misleading and is a slap in the face to all advisers that have had to ...
Yet another unnecessary government department. ...