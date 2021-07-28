Limited licences on SMSFA's regulatory wish list

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Better regulatory framework for limited licences and lowering regulation costs for self-managed superannuation funds (SMSFs) is on the current regulatory wish list for the SMSF Association.

Speaking at the SMSF Association Technical Summit, Andrew Hamilton, SMSFA Association chair, said considering the extent of recent changes and future changes announced a period of stability to the super system would be welcomed but the Association still had changes it would like to see.

The association’s full wish list included:

Having a better regulatory framework for accountants working on limited financial advice licences;

Giving tax financial advisers access to superannuation details held by the Australian Tax Office (ATO); and

Lower regulatory costs for advisers and SMSFs.

On the non-regulatory front, the Association said it would like to see greater use of technology for the sector.

It had also used its submission for the Better Advice Bill to call for improved current professional development requirements (CPD) which were “lacking in technical development”.