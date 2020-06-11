Tax agent banned for tax avoidance scheme

11 June 2020by Chris Dastoor
0 Comments

The Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) has terminated the registration of former KPMG partner, Christopher Allenby.

Allenby was banned from practice for three years after he had been associated with a client’s scheme to underpay millions in taxes and penalties.

Following investigations by the Australian Tax Office (ATO) and the TPB, it was found that Allenby was associated with a client’s scheme to avoid $3.1 million in taxes and penalties.

This involved a purported sale of assets, changing the ownership of companies and related discretionary trusts and using complex call options.

Ian Klug, TPB chair, said tax practitioners had to act lawfully and ethically, especially when the majority were working hard to support their clients, which included accessing stimulus measures from the Government.

“We will act firmly against tax agents who engage in evasion or avoidance of taxes,” Klug said.

Klug said Allenby was aware or should have been aware these schemes were in breach of tax and other laws and that failure to undertake appropriate enquiries could amount to incompetence and result in the TPB taking action.

“The community invests trust in tax agents acting with integrity and competence,” Klug said.

“They do not expect advisers to lodge incorrect returns or obstruct the proper administration of the tax system.”  




Read more about:
TPB
KPMG
Ian Klug
Christopher Allenby
ATO

