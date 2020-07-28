Largest claims for death cover

The life insurance industry paid $12 billion to 101,821 Australians in 2019, with death cover having the most cover in force at 13.4 million with the top cause being cancer at 43%, according to data.
Data from KPMG on behalf of the Financial Services Council (FSC) found total and permanent disability (TPD) claims followed at 11.1 million covers, with the highest cause of claim being mental health at 25%.
Income protection/disability income had 5.8 million covers in force with 33% for accidents, and trauma insurance had 1.1 million covers in force with cancer being the highest cause at 58%.
FSC senior policy manager for life insurance, Nick Kirwan, said: “Life insurance companies pay out almost $33 million to 279 Australians and their families every single day, 365 days a year.
“Payments are made to people who have lost a partner, a parent or a loved one, or to help people support themselves and their family when they are too ill to work, after a critical illness or who are not expected to be able to work ever again.
“When we see the collective data, and especially the many and varied causes of claim and just how often they occur, it reveals the scale of the human tragedies that Australians and their families can, and all too often do, go through.”
LIFE INSURANCE CLAIMS DATA FOR 2019
Life Insurance
Pays a lump sum on your death or the diagnosis of a terminal illness.
13.4 million covers in force
Number of claims paid
Acceptance rate
Amount paid ($m)
19,974
97% paid
$3,644
Top 5 causes of claim
% of total claims paid
Amount paid ($m)
Cancer
43%
1,580.7
Accident
17%
630.9
Circulatory System
14%
507.2
Abnormal Clinical Findings
10%
379.6
Nervous System
3%
121.6
Total and Permanent Disability (TPD) Insurance
Pays you a lump sum if you are not expected to work ever again due to illness or injury.
11.1 million covers in force
Number of claims paid
Acceptance rate
Amount paid ($m)
17,266
90% paid
2,579
Top 5 causes of claim
% of total claims paid
Amount paid ($m)
Mental Disorders
25%
649.2
Musculoskeletal System
22%
575.4
Accident
15%
374.2
Nervous System
12%
311.5
Cancer
9%
240.3
Income Protection (IP) / Disability Income (DI) Insurance
Pays you an income after an initial waiting period if you are not well enough to work due to illness or injury.
5.8 million covers in force
Number of claims paid
Acceptance rate
Amount paid ($m)
37,465
95% paid
$4,342
Top 5 causes of claim
% of total claims paid
Amount paid ($m)
Accident
33%
1,450.4
Cancer
14%
595.1
Mental Disorders
14%
594.4
Musculoskeletal System
13%
554.1
Circulatory System
9%
370.7
Trauma insurance / Critical Illness Insurance
Pays you a lump sum on diagnosis of a specified critical illness.
1.1 million covers in force
Number of claims paid
Acceptance rate
Amount paid ($m)
5,159
86% paid
$1,056
Top 5 causes of claim
% of total claims paid
Amount paid ($m)
Cancer
58%
609.2
Circulatory System
24%
249.2
Nervous System
5%
58.1
Accident
3%
30.3
Abnormal Clinical Findings
2%
17.2

Whole Market
Life, TPD, IP, Trauma, Funeral, Accident, and CC Insurance
34.9 million covers in force
Period of Report
Number of claims paid
Amount paid ($m)
