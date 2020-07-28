Largest claims for death cover

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The life insurance industry paid $12 billion to 101,821 Australians in 2019, with death cover having the most cover in force at 13.4 million with the top cause being cancer at 43%, according to data.

Data from KPMG on behalf of the Financial Services Council (FSC) found total and permanent disability (TPD) claims followed at 11.1 million covers, with the highest cause of claim being mental health at 25%.

Income protection/disability income had 5.8 million covers in force with 33% for accidents, and trauma insurance had 1.1 million covers in force with cancer being the highest cause at 58%.

FSC senior policy manager for life insurance, Nick Kirwan, said: “Life insurance companies pay out almost $33 million to 279 Australians and their families every single day, 365 days a year.

“Payments are made to people who have lost a partner, a parent or a loved one, or to help people support themselves and their family when they are too ill to work, after a critical illness or who are not expected to be able to work ever again.

“When we see the collective data, and especially the many and varied causes of claim and just how often they occur, it reveals the scale of the human tragedies that Australians and their families can, and all too often do, go through.”

LIFE INSURANCE CLAIMS DATA FOR 2019