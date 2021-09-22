IP premiums continue to increase but new products to help

Income protection insurance premiums increases are likely to continue but new products, along with the industry working together, are needed to get the pricing right, according to a panel.
Speaking at the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) conference, AIA chief executive, Damien Mu, said volatility in premiums had not been a “friend” to the industry and was not good for the cost of an advice business, not good for relationships with clients, and not good for the cost of the industry.
“But the reality is the one particular area we will continue to see increases is in the current income protection book. We're going to close that book but that book is going to continue to deteriorate,” Mu said.
“We're going to really focus on how we work together to either move clients to a more sustainable product, or how do we manage the inforce book. I think we're going to see a few more years yet of some potential increases on income protection for sure.
“We've seen a far more stable experience on lump sum and we're not expecting that same volatility. Although in trauma, it is an area that you know, the market has seen and is asking whether we need to make some changes ahead seeing the same cycle with income protection.”
TAL chief executive, Brett Clark, said there was “no joy” for anyone when it came to the premium increases the market had seen as it eroded confidence from customers and in the advice process.
Clark said the increases had been a result of increased claims experience and lower interest rates which had not helped the sustainability of the life insurance industry.
“We've seen billions of dollars of losses and then pricing responses have followed. However, we can't be in a situation where price keeps chasing these sorts of industry losses, we can't continue to go on like we've been going on.
“The intervention that APRA [the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority] has made and the changes that industry are making as a result are sorely needed and frankly, long overdue. Now is the time we all must collectively come together to get this right,” he said.
“This is because income protection insurance or disability income insurance in particular is the core risk management and insurance tool consumers use to protect their most important asset – their ability to earn an income – and we have to get this right for them.
“I’m a little optimistic that we may have seen or towards the bottom of the industry losses and that hopefully means less pricing pressure in the future as well.
“But time will tell and we'll see how that plays out with the new products, which you'll all be seeing either now or in the very near future and are going to be an important part of riding the ship around income protection insurance.”
Comments
The new IP products are shocking and won't pay out in many cases. The assumption seems to be that advisers are so stupid they will recommend anything to get a commission. More likely the exodus of risk advisers will continue and wholistic advisers will continue to dump life insurance advice. RIP life insurance industry.
I cant consciously recommend the new products, especially those from Oct 2022.
Insurers are going to want clients in the new (lower quality) IP products so you can already see them planning to jack up the premiums of the existing (quality) products to force clients across.
Then the ones to be blamed will be the advisers... Doomed if you recommend clients retain existing policies they cant afford... but also doomed if you recommend they move to lower quality policies so they can afford premiums. Zero sum game.
Only the head of an insurer would think that jacking up the premiums of good quality contracts while only offering sub standard contracts moving forward is a good thing. We all know they could care less about clients. In 12 months time there will another article where the likes of Mr Mu will be puzzled why new business activity is close to zero.
I love how none of the heads of the insurance companies take responsibility for this situation. They thank the regulator for doing what they should have been doing. As an advisor, I'm inclined to teach my client to self insure rather than rely on insurance companies, who will hikes premiums to force clients out of products when they can't change the terms of the policies. Insurance companies say they understand the advisors, unfortunately they aren't at meetings with clients, or taking phone calls about increasing premiums. The insurance companies claim to be about the insured, this is clearly not the case as this would have been managed better from the beginning.....
Poor underwriting by many life companies has seen the increase in claims.
Add the lack of competition, little, if any product differentiation, LIF legislation, FASEA requirements, increasing premiums and the offer of inferior products being offered, plus Covid and you have the perfect recipe for the life insurance industry to implode.
Life insurance executives have forgotten what business they're in.
Advisers, given the current environment will not want to offer inferior products, especially to new clients, it's not worth the angst and the long term contingent liability associated with risk advice.
For existing clients, the commercial reality is that if the life companies want to continue to rape, raving and pillaging them by increasing premiums by 30.0% p.a. each year or more, then the outflow of premium will continue and yes, the life companies will get rid of those clients but the net effect is that they will exacerbate their claims position.
What a stupid exercise that they've all joined, to participate in.
