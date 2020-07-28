Is the future of LIF really about choice?

The future of the Life Insurance Framework (LIF) is bigger than just the question around commissions and comes down to an issue of consumer choice.
That was the bottom line of a Financial Services Council (FSC) webinar panel discussion in which both the Financial Planning Association (FPA) and the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) acknowledged that the whole question of the future of the LIF has become more complex since the regime was first put in place.
What is more, AFA chief executive, Phil Kewin said that the Australian Securities and Investments Commission should take that added complexity into account as part of the review of the LIF regime scheduled for next year.
He said that any review of the LIF would require a review of lapse rates and premium levels but the question had now become whether it was wider than the issues which had formed the original core of the argument.
Kewin acknowledged that the AFA had been working with the FPA to determine “what success looked like” in terms of the LIF, with FPA chief executive, Dante De Gori saying that the jury was still out on whether the framework had been successful.
“The question has been asked in this forum about whether commissions should stay but for me we have to look at it the opposite way – it is about choice for consumers and it is about choice for advisers and how they want to structure their business,” De Gori said.
“If there were to be drastic changes to the LIF going forward then what you would be really doing is removing choice,” he said.
Comments
Without commisions for insurances, insurance advice and choice will only be offered along with full financial advice and the vast majority of insurance advisers will become tied salaried advisers who only sell the product offered by their employer. Full advice and choice will only be offered to those willing to pay the $3000 pa + for full advice.
Selling insurances isnt a glamerous occupation. No one leaves school and says "i want to be a life insurance sales person". Its already becoming too hard and not profitable for most advisers and many holistic advice firms are turning clients with premiums under $5,000 pa away.
Please tell me one way that zero commissions will achieve better outcomes for anyone.
I re-read ASIC REP 413 the other day and it's very hard to get through without a strong feeling of regulatory bias.
The statistical shortcomings of the report are well-known, and the layers of compliance various licensees have extrapolated out of the findings are increasingly repressive. That such a flawed report was allowed to drive government policy is...worrying, to say the least.
But perhaps most concerning - mainly because it doesn't seem to have changed - is this sense that ASIC swallow - hook, line and sinker - every word that comes out of the insurers mouths.
I'm not sure quite how insurers managed to gain this aura of omniscience and invincibility, but until the regulator sees them as the deeply flawed, poorly managed businesses that they are, I'm afraid we advisers will always be up against it.
As merely one example - ASICs acceptance, without critique, of the insurers cowardly argument that 'first mover' disadvantage has prevented them from implementing effective change boggles the mind.
Another - the assumption commissions are the primary cause of lapses, ignoring insurer conduct as a contributing issue, blows me away.
It hasn't been advisers that have dictated the self-defeating pricing 'strategies' of these companies over the years. It's their short-sighted management, obsessed with their quarterly premium flows and wilfully ignorant of sustainable underwriting that's led us into this dead end we now all find ourselves in.
The insurers are not the victims, so this prolonged war on advisers in the defence of insurers makes no real sense.
But I have very little confidence anything will change in the upcoming review, unfortunately.
