CBA exits Indonesian life business

12 May 2020by Mike Taylor
0 Comments

The Commonwealth Bank has received the necessary regulatory approvals to exit its 80% interest in the major Indonesia life insurance business, PT Commonwealth Life (PTCL).

The big banking group has announced to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) that the 80% interest had been transferred to PT FWD Life Indonesia with the transaction expected to complete next month.

It said that on completion of the transaction, the Commonwealth Bank’s Indonesian banking business, PT Bank Commonwealth, would enter into a 15-year distribution partnership with FWD Group for the provision of life insurance products.

Related News:

It said PTCL customers would retain all the current benefits of their existing policies and the partnership would allow PTBC’s banking customers to retain access to high quality life insurance products.

The exit from the Indonesian life insurance operation follows on from CBA’s sale of its CommInsure business to AIA Australia.




Read more about:
commonwealth bank
CBA
ASX
PT FWD Life Indonesia
Indonesia
fwd group
pt commonwealth life
PTCL

Recommended for you

Many would ditch life cover if in financial distress

Read more

'Go further than the code' ASIC tells life insurers

Read more

Should life/risk have its own standards?

Read more

TPD ADL regime up for change

Read more

Author

Comments

Add new comment