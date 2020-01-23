Veritum Equity fund added to platforms

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Copia Investment Partners has announced that the Veritum Equity Income Fund has been added for five major investment platforms including Macquarie Investment Manager/Consolidator, the Macquarie Super Manager/ Consolidator, the AMP MyNorth, MLC 360, and Navigator platforms.

The fund, which offered a defensive Australian equity strategy seeking an income stream of 6% to 8 % and with a focus on capital preservation over a market cycle, was designed for retirees and other defensive investors seeking attractive returns in a low interest rate environment.

“The inclusion of the Veritum Equity income Fund in retirement models and platforms reflects a broader shift as advice groups seek to reduce sharemarket volatility for retiree clients, without abandoning equities altogether,” Copia’s general manager of distribution, John Clothier, said.

The fund delivered an income return of 6% per annum since inception in April 2017, with approximately half of the risk of the share market in terms of standard deviation and maximum drawdown (largest decline in its value) and held approximately 30 stocks and some of its key investments include BHP, Lendlease, James Hardie and ANZ, the firm said.