Tyndall name returns following acquisition

By Laura Dew

1 September 2021

Tyndall Asset Management, formerly part of Nikko Asset Management, has officially returned its branding as Tyndall.

Yarra Capital Management acquired Nikko’s Australian business in April which gave it ownership of Nikko AM’s Australian subsidiary and associated entities. However, Tyndall AM remained separate to Yarra’s style-neutral Australian equities business with no crossover in investment management activity or value investment philosophy.

Tyndall would continue to be led by Brad Potter who would lead a team of 11 professionals, focused on high-conviction, diversified portfolios.

The Tyndall name had been around in Australia for over 30 years.

Potter said: “We believe the best results in the future come from identifying value in the market today. Our single-minded focus on our clients helps us aim to deliver repeatable, sustainable and consistent investment outcomes. The team remains squarely focused on the continued delivery of strong, long-term outperformance.

“The rebrand restores the business to its former heritage, and we’re really excited to be bringing back a brand that has such an excellent and long-standing reputation in the Australian market for delivering for its clients.”
 
 




