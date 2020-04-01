TCorp launches floating rate note

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Investment and financial management partner of the New South Wales public sector, TCorp has announced it has launched a new floating rate note and an increase of the February 2023 Benchmark Bond.

According to Fiona Trigona, TCorp’s head of funding and balance sheet, the decision regarding issuance of both transactions came as a response to positive feedback from the market.

The company said it remained committed to supporting the liquidity of its Benchmark Bond Programme and to the needs of its investor base during these exceptional times.

The transaction would be priced on or before Thursday, 2 April, subject to market conditions, while the settlement date would be 9 April.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Citigroup Global Market Pty Ltd, UBS AG Australia Branch and Westpac Banking Corporation were appointed as joint lead managers.

TCorp provides investment management, financial management, solutions and advice to the New South Wales (NSW) public sector and has $108 billion of funds under management.