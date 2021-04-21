Steady AMP cashflows quarter undermined by NZ super exit

AMP Limited has found an otherwise satisfactory first quarter undermined by the exit of a major superannuation client in New Zealand.
Reporting its first quarter cashflows to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today, the company noted that assets under management (AUM) within its New Zealand wealth management business had decreased to $12.2 billion due in part to the exit of a large corporate superannuation client.
It said there had been outflows in the business of $102 million driven by increased competitor activity, the exit of the superannuation client and the ongoing impacts of COVID-19.
Referring to the Australian wealth management business, outgoing AMP chief executive, Francesco De Ferrari, said there were underlying signs of improvement with a reduction in outflows of corporate superannuation mandates.
He said an increase in assets in the business reflected continued improvement in investment markets.
Comments
Ex Capital, as a comparison, now about 2/3 the size of Aus Super FUM but with more than five times the number of employees.
Not a great comparison. AustralianSuper outsouce investment management (which AMP Capital do) and also outsource administration. Add in that employee head count into AustralianSuper and I'm sure AMP Capital will look pretty good.
Perhaps if I had explained they were both "not for profit" organisations you might have understood the superannuation administrator comparison more easily?
Doubt it. Your initial comment was so weak and foolish it would need more help than that.
Add new comment