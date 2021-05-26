SS&C and Apex slug it out for Mainstream

By Mike Taylor

27 May 2021

Money Management Original

The bidding tussle for ownership of fund administrator, Mainstream continues with Apex Group Limited increasing its bid for the company with SS&C now having until next Tuesday to match that bid or offer more.

Mainstream announced to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) that Apex had increased its unsolicited proposal to $2.75 cash per share, resulting in the Mainstream board notifying SS&C of the deadline to match or better the offer.

The announcement said that the board had determined that the latest Apex offer represented a superior bid for the company.

However, it said that Mainstream was continuing to work with SS&C and that the directors had not, as yet, withdrawn their recommendation of the Scheme Implementation Deed (SID), pointing out that Mainstream had not entered into any SID, conditional or otherwise, Apex.




Read more about:
ss&c
apex

Recommended for you

The small-cap funds returning 100%

Read more

REA proposes acquisition of Mortgage Choice

Read more

Forager learns from portfolio size mistakes

Read more

Success for Baillie Gifford as fund leads global equities

Read more

Author

Comments

Add new comment