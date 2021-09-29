SPDR ETFs head appointed

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), the asset management business of State Street Corporation, has appointed Kathleen Gallagher as head of its standard and poor's depository receipt (SPDR) exchange traded funds (ETFs) business in Australia.

Her new role would be in addition to her current responsibilities as head of ETF model portfolios in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The firm also announced the addition of Marie Tsang as a SPDR fixed income strategist for Asia Pacific, Jean Gan as a SPDR fixed income sales specialist for Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia, and the role of Robin Tsui was expanded to Asia Pacific gold strategist and gold sales specialist for Hong Kong.

All four would report to Meaghan Victor, head of SPDR ETFs Asia Pacific Distribution at State Street Global Advisors, who was based in Sydney.

Victor said: "Our SPDR ETFs business in Asia Pacific is one of State Street Global Advisors' priorities and we are delighted to continue to invest in more top talent and resources and demonstrate our commitment to the region”.

Relocating from the UK to Sydney, Gallagher’s expanded role means she would lead, manage and develop the SPDR ETFs business in Australia as well as the ETF model portfolio business in Asia Pacific and EMEA across all channels, including asset owners, asset managers and financial intermediaries.

The two fixed income appointments were both newly created roles. Tsang joined from BlackRock, where she was most recently the senior investment strategist for BlackRock portfolio analysis and solutions.

Gan joined from MUFG Securities, where she was most recently the director for institutional investor sales.

Before taking the expanded role, Tsui was Asia Pacific gold strategist. Prior to joining SSGA in 2016, Tsui was investment product and research manager at the World Gold Council.