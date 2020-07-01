Schroders reduces fees

Schroders will reduce its management fees across 16 of its funds in October and its sustainable themed funds will have an average fee reduction of 28%.
The funds with the reduction were across Australian and global equities, Australian and global fixed income, and multi-asset.
Schroders Australia chief executive, Chris Durack, said: “Schroders’ sustainable themed funds benefit from an average fee reduction of 28%, while fees for the wholesale class of the Schroder Wholesale Australian Equity fund - one of the longest standing active Australian equity funds – will decrease by 13%.
“There will also be significant fee reductions for the wholesale classes of the Schroder Global Emerging Markets fund (from 1.4% a year to 1% a year) and the Schroder Asia Pacific fund (from 1.37% a year to 1.1% a year). Further, fees for the popular Schroder Real Return CPI Plus 5% fund will reduce from 0.9% a year to 0.85% a year.
“With ongoing challenges across our industry, it’s never been as important as it is now to ensure that fee levels are competitive.”
Schroders told Money Management that the last major review of their fees across a broad range of funds was in 2008.
Schroder fee changes
Fund
Current management fee
New management fee effective 1 October 2020
Schroder Wholesale Australian Equity Fund
0.92%
0.80%
Schroder Equity Opportunities Fund - Wholesale Class
0.92%
0.80%
Schroder Asia Pacific Fund - Wholesale Class
1.37%
1.10%
Schroder Global Emerging Markets Fund - Wholesale Class
1.40%
1.00%
Schroder Emerging Markets Sustainable Fund - Wholesale Fund
1.40%
0.85%
Schroder Global Sustainable Equity Fund (Hedged) - Wholesale Class
0.98%
0.75%
Schroder Global Sustainable Equity Fund - Wholesale Class
0.98%
0.75%
Schroder Global Recovery Fund - Professional Class
0.80%
0.70%
Schroder Global Core Fund - Wholesale Class
0.40%
0.30%
Schroder Global Value Fund - Wholesale Class
0.98%
0.75%
Schroder Global Value Fund (Hedged) - Wholesale Class
0.98%
0.75%
Schroder Fixed Income Fund - Wholesale Class
0.50%
0.45%
Schroder Absolute Return Income Fund - Professional Class
0.54%
0.38%
Schroder Real Return CPI Plus 5% Fund - Wholesale Class
0.90%
0.85%
Schroder Real Return Fund (ASX: GROW)
0.90%
0.75%
Schroder Strategic Growth Fund - Wholesale Class
0.90%
0.85%
