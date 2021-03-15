Rebrand flagged for Nomura-owned former Commsec business

By Mike Taylor

16 March 2021

INDUSTRY NEWS

Almost a year after the announcement that it was being sold to Japan’s Nomura Research Institute (NRI), Commsec former wholesale broking business is flagging a major rebrand in May. 

The company has flagged that from 3 May it will have a new name and brand as it launches as a standalone business under the ownership of NRI. 

The company is talking up the level of investment coming from its new owners and pointing to its desire to be a leader in integrated trading and asset administration solutions. 

The Commonwealth Bank announced in April, last year, that it was selling Commsec’s wholesale broking business which includes Commsec Adviser Services.  




