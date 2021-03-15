Rebrand flagged for Nomura-owned former Commsec business

Almost a year after the announcement that it was being sold to Japan’s Nomura Research Institute (NRI), Commsec former wholesale broking business is flagging a major rebrand in May.
The company has flagged that from 3 May it will have a new name and brand as it launches as a standalone business under the ownership of NRI.
The company is talking up the level of investment coming from its new owners and pointing to its desire to be a leader in integrated trading and asset administration solutions.
The Commonwealth Bank announced in April, last year, that it was selling Commsec’s wholesale broking business which includes Commsec Adviser Services.
Add new comment