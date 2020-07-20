Powerwrap FUA up $515m

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Powerwrap has posted an increase of $515 million in inflows at the end of the June quarter from the March quarter despite expected net flows not occurring due to the COVID-19 pandemic and extreme market volatility.

In an announcement to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Powerwrap’s funds under administration (FUA) was at $8.45 billion at the end of June 2020.

Over the year to 30 June, 2020, the firm’s FUA was up $351 million.

“It is currently expected that the slowdown in flows experienced over the quarter represents a delay in the previously expected rate of growth rather than permanently lost opportunities,” it said.

Powerwrap noted that it was cashflow positive for the quarter and there was $15.6 million in cash at the bank.

On 9 July, Praemium announced a conditional off-market takeover offer for Powerwrap.