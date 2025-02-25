 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. Platinum makes major investment team shake-up

Platinum makes major investment team shake-up

Platinum Platinum Asset Management exit Andrew Clifford

25 February 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Funds management
image
image image
expand image

Platinum Asset Management has announced co-chief investment officers Andrew Clifford and Clay Smolinski are to step down from their roles.

Clifford, who has worked at Platinum for 31 years and is a former CEO, will step down from the CIO roles and his global portfolio management responsibilities. Instead, he will assume an investment mentorship role as part of the investment oversight group.

Meanwhile, Smolinski is to take a “leave of absence for six months” after almost two decades at the business. He will also step away from his portfolio manager responsibilities on the flagship Platinum International Fund. 

Related News:

At the end of the period, he will determine whether he will return to an alternative role within the investment team, in consultation with Platinum management.

This means the firm is currently without any CIOs as it did not formally name a replacement for the pair.

View all

The firm has also appointed long-short global equity manager, Ted Alexander, to run the Platinum International Fund and its other global strategies. Alexander was previously a portfolio manager at Magellan and chief investment officer at global investment house, BML Funds.

Meanwhile, Jim Simpson, who joined the board as a non-executive director in November 2024, will now take up an executive role as chair of the investment oversight group, working alongside Clifford. He had been a founding member of Platinum back in 1994 and worked as a portfolio manager on its Japan strategies until his exit in 2007.

Clifford said: “This refreshed structure harnesses our highly experienced team, while introducing fresh talent that will bring new ideas and approaches. I’m confident the team can produce quality returns for our clients.”

Platinum CEO Jeff Peters said: “Ted was the standout candidate in a robust selection process, with an excellent track record of performance across several managers. He is also a strong leader and shares the values and investment philosophy that have been the bedrock of Platinum’s offering to clients.

"In conjunction with the Investment Oversight Group, he will have a mandate to improve the investment process with the clear objective of revitalising the investment performance of the Platinum International Fund. We thank Andrew and Clay for their significant contributions and Andrew for his ongoing commitment during this transition period.” 

Read more about:
Platinum
Platinum Asset Management
exit
Andrew Clifford

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Funds management
26 February 2025
Morningstar ups Platinum outflows forecast post co-CIO exits

The exit of co-CIOs Andrew Clifford and Clay Smolinski from Platinum has highlighted key person risk, with Morningstar raising its outflow forecast to 33 per cent of FUM per annum in response.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
25 February 2025
Selfwealth switch-up as platform commits to rival bidder

Despite having entered into a scheme of arrangement with Bell Financial Group last week, Selfwealth has opted to now progress with a bid from rival Svava instead.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
25 February 2025
Major ASIC report warns of future private credit failures

ASIC has warned Australian retail investors there “will be product failures” in the private credit space as the assets are untested for a large-scale stress event, but has stopped short of discouraging retail participation.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
25 February 2025
PIMCO to welcome new head of Australia

The fund manager has confirmed the departure of its local managing director and Australian head Rob Mead, naming two successors to take up his position.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

So we are now underwriting criminal scams?...

UGC to blame for 'eyewatering' CSLR cost increase
3 weeks 2 days ago

Glad to see the back of you Steve. You made financial more expensive, not more affordable as you claim, and presided ...

Stephen Jones to retire
3 weeks 6 days ago

Completely agree Peter. The definition of 'significant change is circumstances relevant to the scope of the advice' is s...

Adviser sees registration suspended over ROA usage
2 months 4 weeks ago
ASIC acts on Qld adviser after $1.8m fraud

ASIC has taken action against a Queensland adviser who was sentenced last May for misappropriating $1.8 million from his clients....

2 weeks 5 days ago
AMP launches digital advice solution

AMP is to launch a digital advice service to provide retirement advice to members of its AMP Super Fund, in partnership with Bravura Solutions. ...

2 weeks 5 days ago
Insignia exec takes leadership role at MUFG Retirement Solutions

A former Insignia Financial C-suite exec has taken on a leadership role at MUFG Retirement Solutions as it announces chief executive Dee McGrath will depart after six yea...

2 weeks 6 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI Second Close
32.68 3 y p.a(%)
2
DomaCom Lot 21 Chellaston Road Munno Para West SA 5115 Australia
31.78 3 y p.a(%)
3
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI First Close USD
31.36 3 y p.a(%)
4
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
30.80 3 y p.a(%)
5
Fidante Credit Suisse Global Private Equity
28.31 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA