Perpetual reduces fees on fixed income funds

Perpetual will reduce its management fees on nine of its fixed income funds from 1 October, 2020.
The fee reductions range from 0.05% to 0.11%, a Perpetual announcement said.
Commenting, Perpetual Investments general manager of global distribution, Adam Quaife, said: “Following a comprehensive review of the pricing of our fixed income funds, we are pleased to offer reduced management fees for several funds and investment options from 1 October, 2020.
“We are committed to keeping our fees competitive, while at the same time, remaining focussed on delivering quality products that aim to provide regular income. In the current environment, we believe that both pricing and income are more important than ever for advisers and their clients.”
Fund
Current management fee
New management fee (effective 1 October 2020)
Perpetual Wholesale Diversified Income Fund
0.7%
0.59%
Perpetual Ethical SRI Credit Fund
0.7%
0.59%
Perpetual Wholesale Dynamic Fixed Income Fund
0.55%
0.45%
Perpetual Wholesale Active Fixed Interest Fund
0.45%
0.4%
Perpetual Diversified Income
1.65%
1.56%
Perpetual Diversified Income
1.65%
1.56%
Perpetual Dynamic Fixed Income WealthFocus Investment Advantage
1.5%
1.42%
Perpetual Diversified Income WealthFocus Super and Pension
1.65%
1.56%
Perpetual Dynamic Fixed Income WealthFocus Super and Pension
1.5%
1.42%
