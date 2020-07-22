Perpetual reduces fees on fixed income funds

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Perpetual will reduce its management fees on nine of its fixed income funds from 1 October, 2020.

The fee reductions range from 0.05% to 0.11%, a Perpetual announcement said.

Commenting, Perpetual Investments general manager of global distribution, Adam Quaife, said: “Following a comprehensive review of the pricing of our fixed income funds, we are pleased to offer reduced management fees for several funds and investment options from 1 October, 2020.

“We are committed to keeping our fees competitive, while at the same time, remaining focussed on delivering quality products that aim to provide regular income. In the current environment, we believe that both pricing and income are more important than ever for advisers and their clients.”