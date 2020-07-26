Perpetual in major US acquisition

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Major investment house, Perpetual has announced the acquisition of 75% of US-based investment business, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney and Strauss.

The company said the transaction was valued at $465 million with the stake being acquired from BrightSphere Investment Group.

Perpetual will be entering a capital raising via an institutional placement and a share placement to fund the acquisition.

Explaining the move, Perpetual said it would add scale and deliver multiple world-class investment capabilities with funds under management (FUM) of $US44.1 billion ($62.15 billion) across 21 key strategies.

The announcement said the acquisition would significantly increase Perpetual’s US distribution reach and accelerate the build-out of the company’s global distribution capabilities.