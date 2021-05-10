Pengana appoints New Jersey-based manager to international funds

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Pengana’s remaining funds that were under its former portfolio manager, Jordan Cvetanovski, and deputy portfolio manager, Steven Glass, who left the business in March will be managed by New Jersey-based Harding Loevner.

Harding Loevner would manage the Pengana Harding Loevner International Fund (formerly Pengana International Fund) and Pengana International Equities.

Last week, the fund manager announced that its international ethical funds were now managed by Axiom Investments.

Russel Pillemer, Pengana Capital Group chief executive, said: “We are extremely pleased to be able to partner with such a highly regarded team. Harding Loevner are truly one of the finest international equity managers worldwide, with an exceptional long-term track record of outperformance.

“We think that this is a very positive development for our investors – and have a high degree of confidence that they will benefit from strong long-term returns.”