 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. Northern Trust appoints global head of stewardship

Northern Trust appoints global head of stewardship

Northern Trust UBS stewardship UBS Asset Management

12 August 2024
 | By Jasmine Siljic |
Funds management
image
image
expand image

Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM) has strengthened its investment stewardship capabilities by welcoming a new global head of stewardship.

The global investment management firm, which has $1.2 trillion in assets under management (AUM) as of 30 June 2024, has appointed Paul Clark as global head of stewardship.

Clark joins from 30 years at UBS Asset Management, including the past nine years as head of stewardship. He previously worked in global custody operations for Northern Trust and JP Morgan Chase.

Related News:

In the London-based position, Clark will oversee NTAM’s investment stewardship strategy and engage with investee companies to produce long-term value, improved financial performance and better investment outcomes.

He will also serve as chair of the Northern Trust Proxy Voting Committee and will lead a growing global team of stewardship professionals, while reporting to Sheri Hawkins, NTAM head of investment platform services.

View all

Commenting on the appointment, Hawkins said: “Paul’s expertise will be a tremendous asset to NTAM as we continue to grow our global stewardship team. NTAM’s investment stewardship team is committed to serving the long-term financial interests of our clients. I am confident that Paul’s leadership and deep industry experience will help us achieve and exceed our clients’ investment goals.”

The company also unveiled that it will be rolling out a proxy voting choice solution for investors in select US common and collective funds. The eligible clients for the new proxy voting choice solution represent $250 billion in AUM, according to NTAM.

These investors will be able to choose from four voting guideline options, including the option to leverage proxy voting guidelines developed by Northern Trust’s Proxy Voting Committee, giving investors in certain institutional pooled investments the ability to exercise more direct control over their votes.

“NTAM’s investment stewardship practices are designed to ensure that the companies NTAM invests in on behalf of its clients are well-positioned to navigate shifting economic conditions, display strong governance practices and manage material risks to their business models,” Hawkins added.

According to NTAM president Daniel Gamba, the two announcements support the firm’s existing investment stewardship capabilities and allow for future growth.

“With a renewed strategic focus on strengthening investment stewardship capabilities, NTAM is well positioned to serve the long-term financial interests of our clients,” he said.

The investment manager recently appointed David Abner as its new head of global exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and funds. In the role, he will be tasked with overseeing the firm’s mutual fund and ETF product strategy, alongside capital markets. He will also have oversight of NTAM’s fund services and treasury functions.

Read more about:
Northern Trust
UBS
stewardship
UBS Asset Management

AUTHOR

Add new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
About text formats

Recommended for you

12 August 2024
T. Rowe Price focuses on global equity funds for advisers

US fund manager T. Rowe Price says it is committed to Australia despite closing its Australian equities strategy with a focus on global equity funds for the intermediary market.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
9 August 2024
Advisers neglecting active ETFs as launches fail to see momentum

While ETFs are growing in popularity with advisers, there is a growing divide in demand between those which are index and active, and advisers are “unconvinced” by the active offerings.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
9 August 2024
Federated Hermes makes Aussie distribution hire

Federated Hermes has expanded its Australian and APAC distribution team with a newly created role.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
8 August 2024
Monthly outflows persist at Platinum

Platinum Asset Management has shared its latest monthly update amid its turnaround strategy, with outflows continuing to impact its FUM.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content
baffled

It's not about cost. It's about what is ethically and morally the right thing to do for Australians and your peers. Hav...

Is self-licensing worth the cost?
3 hours ago
Brian

Shame about all the lives ruined by Alexis George and her predecessors leading up to this decision, which just confirms ...

AMP’s George details historic decision to exit advice
1 day 6 hours ago
Alan McDonald

Obviously the penalty had some effect, now when I try to withdraw my money from the Macquarie Cash Management account, t...

Macquarie Bank receives $10m penalty from Federal Court
4 days 7 hours ago
AMP to sell off advice licensees for $10.2m

AMP has announced it has concluded a 12-month process assessing alternative advice models and will be selling its advice licensees and self-licensed offering....

4 days 6 hours ago
Melbourne-based adviser restrained from travel amid ASIC investigation

ASIC has secured travel restraint orders against a financial adviser while he is the subject of an investigation into alleged financial misconduct....

2 weeks 6 days ago
Are you with Australia’s best growth superannuation fund of FY24?

Analysis by Chant West of the annual performance of growth superannuation funds has uncovered which ones see the best performance....

3 weeks 4 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Ardea Diversified Bond F (CLOSED)
148.81 3 y p.a(%)
2
DomaCom 3/227 High Forest Road Omeo VIC 3898
56.65 3 y p.a(%)
3
Hills International
41.10 3 y p.a(%)
4
Fidante Credit Suisse Global Private Equity
30.96 3 y p.a(%)
5
Acadian Global Equity Long Short A
28.29 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2024 MOMENTUMMEDIA