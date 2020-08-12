Munro fund launched to retail investors in Canada

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The CI Munro Global Growth Equity fund will be available in three new series for Canadian retail investors, a decision which was made by GSFM parent, Canada-based CI Investments.

The fund, which was a concentrated global equity mandate, invested in a portfolio of 20-40 global companies which were expected from structural changes and mispriced by the market.

The portfolio is managed by Melbourne-based Munro Partners’ chief investment officer Nick Griffin and his team of portfolio managers: Jeremy Gibson, James Tsinidis and Kieran Moore.

Damian McIntyre, chief executive of GSFM, said that one of the key objectives of partnership between GSFM and CI Financial was not only to bring Canadian investments to the Australian market, but also to provide the opportunity for Australian fund manager partners to export their investments to the Canadian market.

According to CI’s executive vice-president and head of distribution, Roy Ratnavel, the fund would offer a strong solution for long-term investors seeking exposure to global growth-oriented equity portfolio, while identifying key corporate beneficiaries from digital transformation, healthcare innovation and climate change.