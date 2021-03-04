Montgomery IM partners with Polen Capital

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Montgomery Investment Management has partnered with Polen Capital to create two Polen Capital global growth strategies for Australian investors.

In an announcement, Montgomery said there would be a minimum investment of $25,000 and would be open for retail investors and financial advisers.

The first strategy to open would be the Polen Capital Global Growth Fund, which would invest in a concentrated, low-turnover portfolio of 25 to 35 high-quality growth businesses from around the world and would be available from mid-March.

The firm said that in the first six years, this strategy delivered a compound annual return, in Australian dollars, of 16.42% after fees, against the benchmark MSCI ACWI Net Total Return Index, in Australian dollars, of 10.77%.

The second strategy was Polen Capital Global Emerging Markets Growth Fund, a new fund that invested in a concentrated portfolio of outstanding emerging markets businesses with competitive advantages and the potential for sustained superior growth. This strategy would be expected to become available to Australian investors from mid-year, the firm said.

“Montgomery Investment Management and Polen Capital share a commitment to investing in high-quality companies with strong growth prospects over the longer term,” Montgomery’s chief investment officer, Roger Montgomery, said.

“We entered into this partnership after extensive due diligence and have been particularly impressed by Polen Capital’s investment performance, employee-owned culture and commitment to making ESG analysis a fully integrated part of its investment process,” he added.

Polen Capital, which was established in 1979 and with offices in the US and UK. It managed close to US$60 billion ($77.6 billion) in total assets.

The firm invested in companies worldwide that had consistent earnings growth, with an approach to invest for the long haul and with a business owner’s mindset, giving the companies it invested in time to grow, it said.