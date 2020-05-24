Lonsec increases Talaria fund allocation

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Lonsec Investment Solutions has increased its Talaria Global Equity fund allocation to its retirement managed portfolios.

Chad Padowitz, Talaria chief investment officer, said the firm felt this increase was validation of its process which generated income from differentiated sources and wasn’t reliant on dividends.

The process of generating income through its option premiums was a key reason for the change.

As companies had cut or deferred dividends, this was expected to continue for some time with companies failing to offer any earnings or dividend guidance.

The firm said its ability to generate income for investors wasn’t constrained by these factors and had distributed an average 7.5% per annum to investors for the last decade.