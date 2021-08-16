Iress partners with Franklin Templeton Australia

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Iress has partnered with Franklin Templeton Australia to distribute 57 of its managed funds.

Iress would provide its range of managed funds administration along with fully integrated digital tools and trading interfaces for investors.

Iress’ head of funds and platform administration, Richard Harris-Smith, said: "We are delighted to partner with Franklin Templeton to support its drive for greater performance, automation and access to distribution.

“Our solution is tightly integrated with custodian services ensuring a seamless experience for investors as well as significant efficiency gains.”

Franklin Templeton’s director of fund administration, Mat Sund, said: "We are pleased to have reached this milestone with Iress as a key technology partner.

“Innovation is a cornerstone of our business and we’re committed to working with best-of-breed providers like Iress to support our focus on delivering better outcomes for investors.”