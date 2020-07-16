IFM proposes new infrastructure finance model to boost investment

By Chris Dastoor

17 July 2020

INDUSTRY NEWS

Industry superannuation fund owned IFM Investors has proposed a new way to finance infrastructure construction to help “kick-start” the economy. 

IFM’s proposed ‘Building Australia Model’ sought to reduce the risk of cost blowouts and delays on major greenfield projects, required long-term ownership and ensured a competitive and transparent tender process. 

It also aimed to avoid risks being shifted back to governments which typically led to project delays and cost overruns that hurt taxpayers, and to increase the ability of local medium-sized contractors to compete with large contractors backed by passive investors.  

Related News:

The intended benefits would be major projects broken up into smaller packages, less risk for taxpayers with more active management of projects by the long-term equity partner and more effective risk transfer to the private sector. 

David Neal, IFM Investors chief executive, said the Building Australia Model would help create jobs, boost the economy as we recover from COVID-19, and protect and grow the retirement savings of millions of working Australians. 

“IFM Investors is ready to invest billions of dollars in job-creating Australian infrastructure projects – we are putting forward this constructive proposal to help us do just that,” Neal said. 

“This model is a win for taxpayers and it’s a win for working Australians: it will help grow their superannuation returns, while delivering them the public benefit of better infrastructure now and into the future.” 




Read more about:
IFM Investors
super fund
industry fund
infrastructure
David Neal

Recommended for you

Investors should look at fundamentals in EM debt

Read more

Six Park waives management fees for new investors

Read more

Stay in cash and risk assets

Read more

CBA sells 55% of CFS to KKR

Read more

Author

Comments

Add new comment