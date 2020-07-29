HUB24 adds FSI Australian equities to SMA platform

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

First Sentier Investors (FSI) has added its Australian Equities Ex-20 Portfolio and Concentrated Portfolio to the HUB24 IDPS and HUB24 Super menu suite.

The separately managed account (SMA) structure gave clients of financial advisers the ability to customise their portfolio within a personalised tax environment, while cutting down on administration for advisers.

Run by Dushko Bajic, FSI head of equities, the Ex-20 Portfolio invested in the top Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) companies outside the top 20, while the Concentrated Portfolio was a high conviction strategy that targeted growth stocks across the ASX 300.

Harry Moore, FSI global head of distribution, said the relationship with HUB24 boosted the availability of Australian equity growth strategies in response to market demand.

“Many advisers are looking for active equities exposure that aims to generate above benchmark returns, while managing downside risk in volatile markets,” Moore said.

“First Sentier Investors’ highly-regarded Australian equities team has proven its ability to deliver this in both up and down markets for more than two decades.

“It has outperformed its benchmark not just in recent months, but over the medium and long term.

“Offering these strategies as model portfolios will be attractive to advisers and their clients who want the more customised approach of an SMA.”