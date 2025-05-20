 
Global X grows national footprint, announces several hires

20 May 2025
 | By Jasmine Siljic |
Funds management
Global X ETFs has expanded its national presence by opening its first office in Western Australia, alongside announcing three new appointments.

With existing offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, the ETF provider has opened a new office in Perth as part of its efforts to strengthen its national presence.

To lead the expansion in the region, Global X appointed Andrew Knight in the newly created role of senior business development manager (BDM) for Western Australia, based in Perth. This represents Global X’s first on-the-ground presence in the region, it said.

Knight will be responsible for supporting the execution of the firm’s distribution strategy across the intermediary client segment, which includes financial planners, wealth managers and stockbrokers in Western Australia and South Australia.

The incoming senior BDM brings nearly 30 years of experience in finance and investment management. Prior to joining Global X, Knight held various leadership and distribution roles at AMP, Canaccord Genuity Australia, NAB and MLC.

“This marks Global X’s first appointment based in Western Australia, signalling a significant expansion of our national footprint,” commented Alex Zaika, CEO of Global X ETFs Australia.

“Establishing a dedicated presence in the west strengthens Global X’s ability to deliver localised service and build deeper relationships with clients and partners in the region, reinforcing its commitment to being a truly national provider of ETF solutions.”

The company also welcomed Steven Romei as its head of operations, where he will oversee operational processes, including investment operations, data and technology. He previously served at State Street Global Advisors and Vanguard in operational roles.

Moreover, Global X internally promoted Brianna Fallins from financial controller to head of finance. In her new position, Fallins will lead all aspects of the company’s financial operations.

Commenting on the three appointments, Zaika said: “These strategic appointments reflect our ongoing investment in leadership and our commitment to strengthening the infrastructure that underpins every part of our business.

“As we enter our next phase of growth it is more important than ever to have strong, experienced leaders in place across the business. These individuals bring deep expertise, local insight, and a shared vision for innovation, which will allow us to continue delivering exceptional service and solutions to our clients across the country.”

Earlier in February this year, Global X exceeded $9 billion in assets under management (AUM). According to Global X senior investment strategist Billy Leung, further growth is on the cards in 2025.

“We could reach $11 billion by the year’s end if the strong start to the year continues, with much of the money Australians are investing in ETFs expected to go into international equity and US ETFs and also portfolio staples such as gold, which have benefited significantly since Trump’s election, given the uncertainty his economic policies have introduced and their potentially deleterious impact on global trade and economic growth,” Leung said at the time.

