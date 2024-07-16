 
Former PM Capital CEO joins credit manager

16 July 2024
 | By Laura Dew |
Former PM Capital chief executive Ben Skilbeck has taken up a new leadership role at Global Credit Investments (GCI).

Skilbeck spent nine years at PM Capital as its chief executive and was a director on its listed PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund. Prior to this, he was the CEO of Rismark International, which is part of the Macquarie Group.

He has now joined GCI as chief executive to help the firm position for a successful delivery of its mid-market private credit offering in Australia and New Zealand. 

Last week, the firm announced it was rebranding its SME Mortgage Fund into the open-ended GCI Real Estate Credit Fund to better address the growing borrower demand for tailored financing solutions. 

GCI co-founders Gavin Solsky and Steven Sher will remain central to driving GCI’s investment decisions and retaining and growing strategic relationships with the firm’s high net worth and family office investor base.  

Solsky and Sher said: “We are excited to announce Ben’s appointment as chief executive of GCI. Ten years ago, we saw an opportunity to leverage our investment and entrepreneurial backgrounds to create a private credit offering capable of supporting businesses in ways that traditional banks could not.

“Over the past decade, we have established a strong track record as a trusted partner in the Australian and New Zealand private credit sector with both borrowers and investors, which includes having never experienced a negative return month since inception.  

“With a high calibre career history and shared vision for GCI’s future, we’re confident that Ben is the right person to advance GCI. His broad experience offers a perspective that complements our own differentiated approach and allows us to focus on the investment strategy and decision making required to continue to generate exceptional risk-return outcomes for our investors.”

Skilbeck said: “Now is an exciting time for the Australian and New Zealand private credit sector. Higher interest rates and stricter lending conditions have intensified pressure on borrowers, underscoring the need for alternative and innovative financing solutions. GCI’s dedication to providing flexible funding for borrowers while delivering strong returns for investors is central to meeting the increasing demand evidenced within these two markets.

“I am thrilled to join the business and play an integral role in its next phase, building on the entrepreneurial approach that has been instrumental to GCI’s success in this sector.”

 

