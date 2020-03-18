ClearView cuts key platform deal with HUB24

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Platform provider HUB24 has won a key mandate, being selected by ClearView as its strategic wrap platform provider.

The two companies announced to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today that under the arrangement around $1 billion in funds under management (FUA) would be migrated from the current ClearView WealthSolutions wrap platform to HUB24.

The announcement said the two companies would also collaborate on future initiatives including investment and insurance product development.

It said a heads of agreement had been executed between HUB24 and ClearView covering a number of deliverables which were planned to be implemented in stages by 31 December with the first phase involving the development and launch of a ClearView white label version of HUB24 Invest and HUB24 Super due for launch in April.

Commenting on the arrangement, ClearView managing director, Simon Swanson said the aim was to provide a new high quality, differentiated wrap-based offer to advisers and clients focused on adviser efficiency and offering choice and value for money.

“Additionally, we will be adding a number of our current products to the HUB24 platform and will be working with Hub24 to jointly develop innovative new products that leverage ClearView’s unique capabilities,” Swanson said.

He said the two companies were actively working together to progress the initiatives and finalise formal agreements which were subject to obtaining applicable superannuation trustee and responsible entity approvals as well as ensuring regulatory requirements are met.