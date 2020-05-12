CBA sells 55% of CFS to KKR

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The Commonwealth Bank has announced it is selling a 55% stake in Colonial First State (CFS) to investment house, KKR.

The CBA announced to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today that the transaction implied a total valuation for CFS of $3.3 billion which would result in the bank receiving cash proceeds of around $1.7 billion.

The announcement said that the transaction was consistent with the bank’s strategy of focusing on its core business.

It said that together, CBA and KKR intended to undertake a significant investment program strengthening CFS’s position as a leading superannuation and investment business.