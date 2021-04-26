Carnegie launches crypto fund

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Venture capitalist, Mark Carnegie has put a stake in the ground with respect to cryptocurrency.

Carnegie has announced that his firm, MH Carnegie and Co have launched a cryptocurrency fund in partnership with blockchain expert, Sergei Sergienko in what is being described as a bid to offer Australian investors greater access to opportunities in the global digital asset space.

The new fund, the MHC Digital Asset Fund, is aimed at wholesale investors and will invest in larger, more liquid assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, but also early-stage investments into blockchain businesses, non-fungible tokens and second-generation digital assets.

Speaking at the launch of the fund, Carnegie said that through years of deliberation and observation his firm had become convinced of the durability and importance of the asset class.