Bell AM teams up with Swiss private bank

Bell Asset Management, a global all-cap and small- and mid-cap equity manager, has announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Swiss private bank, Union Bancaire Privee (UBP), to expand the bank’s offering to investors across Australia, Asia and the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

Under the terms of the partnership, UBP’s clients would gain access to Bell’s expertise and enable UBP’s asset management flagship strategies to be marketed in Australia by leveraging Bell’s existing network of Australian investors.

The strategies would include, in particular, global absolute return fixed income, high yield and emerging market debt products; alternative solutions such as alternative risk premia, hedge funds, hedging overlays, convertible bonds, catastrophe bonds and private markets; as well as the bank’s environmental, social, governance (ESG) and impact franchise across traditional assets.

“This is an opportune moment to enter such a prestigious pension market and to offer a wide range of solid solutions to institutional investors in Australia. UBP and Bell AM share many commonalities, not only from a purely investment standpoint but also culturally, as both come from family-owned businesses,” Nicolas Faller, co-CEO asset management and head of institutional clients at UBP said.

“We are very pleased to be entering into this mutually beneficial strategic partnership with UBP. We have no doubt this will enable Bell AM to forge long-term relationships with the very important and growing client base across Asia, Europe and the Middle East. We look forward to working with a like-minded progressive partner like UBP to grow in the years to come,” Ned Bell, chief investment officer at Bell Asset Management, added.