Australians among the most tracking gold

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Australia is among the countries that most tracks the price of gold, as there is an average of almost 350,000 online searches a month checking the price of gold.

Ahead of Australia was India, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Dan Fisher, gold specialist from Physical Gold, said gold was unlike volatile asset classes that generate quick returns.

“It has always been a steady investment vehicle that can deliver solid returns as a medium to long-term investment,” Fisher said.

“The idea behind gold investment is that the underlying value of gold increases over time.

“Historically this rate of increase is higher than inflation, so the value of your investment increases in real terms.

“Investing in gold can take the form of physical bar and coins, gold equity funds, mining shares or exchange traded funds (ETFs).”

Fisher said investing in a mixture of gold and investments was deal and that buying coins was better a better investment for gold than bars.

“While stocks can fall to zero (if a company goes bankrupt), physical gold will always have its intrinsic value – gold tends to rise when stocks fall, so the two have an inverse relationship,” Fisher said.

“Coins provide more flexibility to sell small parts of the holding and can fetch higher prices when you wish to sell.

“In the same way that larger bars are cheaper per gram than small ones, buying gold coins in bulk can also achieve price discounts.”