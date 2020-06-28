Australian Unity enters fund admin agreement with OneVue

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

By Jassmyn Goh

Australian Unity Wealth and Capital Markets (AUWCM) will become OneVue’s largest single managed fund administration client as it has entered into a five-year outsourced managed fund admin agreement for its range of investment and property funds, and investment bonds.

The transition will start in the last quarter of 2020 and is expected to be complete in 2021, and will see a 25% increase in OneVue’s number of items processed across the business, OneVue said in an announcement to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

OneVue said the transition would support Australian Unity’s client engagement as well as increasing the level of automation and efficiency for its range of investments.

OneVue deputy chief executive officer, Richard Harris-Smith, said: “AUWCM will be integrated into our highly automated and scalable model and I am very excited about this opportunity as we continue to build on our managed funds business.

“I have very much enjoyed working with the team at AUWCM and look forward to transitioning the product suite across to a more automated service and working alongside the team at AUWCM to uplift the client experience.”