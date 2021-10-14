Australian Ethical plans COP26 campaign

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Australian Ethical will launch a campaign at the upcoming COP26 climate summit, highlighting the non-attendance by Prime Minister Scott Morrison does not reflect the views of the Australian people.

The firm was working with the UK’s Financial Times newspaper to highlight Australia’s interest in climate change. Research by the Lowy Institute found more than 78% of Australians supported a net zero target, 60% felt Australia was doing too little to combat climate change and 60% felt global warning was a “serious and pressing” problem.

The United Nations Climate Change conference (COP26) was taking place in November in Glasgow, Scotland but it was not known if Prime Minister Scott Morrison would be in attendance. It was also unknown whether Australia would follow the lead of other developed nations and commit to a target of net zero by 2050.

With this in mind, Australian Ethical asked Australians to sign a petition which would be printed on the front page of a UK newspaper and given to COP26 delegates.

“Each morning, one of the UK’s most significant newspapers is delivered to the hotel rooms of each delegate. We’re going to put our message- and every single one of your names- on the front page. The whole front page.

“As the key decision makers from around the world enjoy their morning coffee and wonder how to get Australia to step up – they will know the Australian people have their back.”

Meanwhile, the fund had also expanded its range of domestic equities funds with the launch of a High Conviction fund, focusing on 20 to 35 ethical Australian and New Zealand companies.

The wholesale fund, which would complement its Australian Shares and Emerging Companies funds, aimed to provide long-term capital growth and income from ASX 300 companies that met the Australian Ethical Charter.

This included companies in renewables, healthcare, communication and information technology.

John McMurdo, chief executive of Australian Ethical, said the firm had seen record net flows into its ethical range as investors sought ways to deliver a positive impact.

“Today’s investors want access to portfolios across asset classes that are designed to deliver positive impacts for people and the planet, as well as performance,” he said.

“As a result, we are experiencing growing demand for our ethical approach with its inherent tilt toward quality, resilience and long-term capital appreciation.”