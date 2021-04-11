Amundi relaunches fund with climate goals

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Amundi has launched the Amundi Responsible Investing: Just Transition for Climate fund with the aim to support the energy transition to reduce carbon footprint.

The firm said the fund would also be fully inclusive by integrating a “just transition” score, which incorporated the different social aspects involved in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The fund was originally called the Amundi Responsible Investing – Green Bonds fund and was launched in 2015 in the wake of COP21.

In terms of impact, the strategy would report on the key indicators outlined above, and also include the carbon footprint, the environmental, social and governance (ESG) score of the portfolio, the temperature score and the Just Transition rating.

The fund was managed by Alban de Faÿ, head of fixed income ESG investing; and Dany da Fonseca, credit portfolio manager.

Jean-Jacques Barberis, head of the institutional and corporate clients division and ESG at Amundi, said within the Paris Agreement, the concept of a fair transition was central to the transformation to net zero economies.

“There will be no transition if it is not socially acceptable – the social dimension of the transition is therefore becoming increasingly important for investors,” Barberis said.

“The Just Transition for Climate fund is the first attempt to provide investors with a unique solution to measure and integrate the financial risks associated with climate change and use their investments for an inclusive transition in line with the Paris Agreement. The methodology will progressively evolve based on our dialogue with corporates”.