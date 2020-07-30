AMP flags chequered first half to ASX

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

AMP Limited has delivered the market a heads-up on a first-half result impacted by market volatility and a credit loss provision within AMP Bank.

The company said that while its first-half results were still being finalised, it expected to report underlying profit for retained businesses in the order of $140 million to $150 million.

“The results have been impacted by a range of factors including market volatility and a credit loss provision in AMP Bank,” the company told the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

However, it said that earnings within its Australian wealth management division would be approximately $60 million with the expected average assets under management 6% lower at $126 million.

AMP said that net cash outflows were estimated to be $4.4 billion, impacted by the Government’s early release of superannuation scheme of $900 million and the loss of corporate super mandates of $1.3 billion, as previously advised.

It said expected North net cash inflows of $2.0 billion represented a 52% increase on the 2019 first half.