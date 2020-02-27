360 to expand range with private equity funds

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Investment manager 360 Capital Group, has announced its intention to become a listed investor and manager of alternative assets.

In its half-year results to the 31 December, 2019, the group said the alternative assets strategy would be an expansion of its existing platform.

“The group’s investment philosophy has not changed, and it will continue to be patient and aligned with investors. The alternative asset’s strategy is an expansion of its existing platform,” it said.

On its website, the firm stated it expected to launch a 360 Capital Active Value Equity fund in early 2020 and a 360 Capital Equity Fund, both in the private equity space.

It described itself as having a ‘four pillar investment strategy’ which covered real assets, public equity, private equity and credit.

The group currently ran the 360 Capital Investment Trust, the 360 Capital REIT, 360 Capital Digital Infrastructure fund and the 360 Capital Credit Income fund which is due to list on the Australian Securities Exchange in the second half of 2020.