21 newly-rated funds received four or five Crowns

12 March 2020by Chris Dastoor
0 Comments

Eight newly-rated funds jumped straight into the five Crown royal court, while another 13 received four Crowns, in the latest rebalance of FE fundinfo’s Crown ratings.

With five Crowns were Lakehouse Small Companies, Morningstar Global Shares, Schroder Global Corporate Bond, BT Index Growth, IOOF MultiSeries 50, BT Index Balanced, IOOF MultiSeries 90 and Chiodo Diversified Property Development.

The two IOOF funds helped contribute to it leading the way in the latest rebalance, as they now had nine with five Crowns.

Related News:

From the Asia Pacific ex Japan equities sector was Lakehouse Small Companies and Mirae Asset Asia Great Consumer Equity, while India-focused Jaipur AM Master was the only Asia Pacific single country equities fund.

The BlackRock Concentrated Total Return Share represented the Australian equity sector.

BT Index High Growth, along with Morningstar Global Shares, represented the global equities sector, and Magellan Infrastructure was the sole infrastructure equity sector fund.

There were three fixed interest funds, two of which were in the Australian bond sector: CC JCB Active Bond and Pendal Sustainable Australian Fixed Interest; while Schroders was in the global bond sector.

There were 10 mixed asset funds with four or five Crowns, and of the six mixed asset sectors, only the moderate sector was unrepresented.

One in the aggressive sector (BT Index Growth), two in the balanced sector (IOOF MultiSeries 50 and BT Index Moderate), and one in the cautious sector (IOOF MultiSeries 30).

The flexible sector had three: Sandhurst Bendigo Socially Responsible Growth, AMP Capital Future Cash Flow 6 Series 1 and CFS FC AZ Sestante Wholesale Diversified.

The growth sector also had three: BT Index Balanced, IOOF MultiSeries 90 and Lifeplan NextGen Vanguard Growth Index.

FE fundinfo Crown Fund Ratings are a quantitative measure covering and the methodology used is explained here.




Read more about:
FE fundinfo
Crown Ratings
crowns
Lakehouse Small Companies
morningstar global shares
schroder global corporate bond
bt index growth
ioof multiseries 50
BT index balanced
ioof multiseries 90
chiodo diversified property development
Mirae Asset Asia Great Consumer Equity
Jaipur AM Master
BlackRock Concentrated Total Return Share
BT Index High Growth
Magellan Infrastructure
CC JCB Active Bond
Pendal Sustainable Australian Fixed Interest
BT Index Moderate
IOOF MultiSeries 30
Sandhurst Bendigo Socially Responsible Growth
AMP Capital Future Cash Flow 6 Series 1
CFS FC AZ Sestante Wholesale Diversified
Lifeplan NextGen Vanguard Growth Index

Recommended for you

Bushfires to ‘drag’ Aussie economy

Read more

BHP Billiton reports 39% profit increase

Read more

IFM Investors remains silent on executive remuneration

Read more

Which sectors got to a jump start in 2020

Read more

Author

Comments

Add new comment