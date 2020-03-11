21 newly-rated funds received four or five Crowns

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Eight newly-rated funds jumped straight into the five Crown royal court, while another 13 received four Crowns, in the latest rebalance of FE fundinfo’s Crown ratings.

With five Crowns were Lakehouse Small Companies, Morningstar Global Shares, Schroder Global Corporate Bond, BT Index Growth, IOOF MultiSeries 50, BT Index Balanced, IOOF MultiSeries 90 and Chiodo Diversified Property Development.

The two IOOF funds helped contribute to it leading the way in the latest rebalance, as they now had nine with five Crowns.

From the Asia Pacific ex Japan equities sector was Lakehouse Small Companies and Mirae Asset Asia Great Consumer Equity, while India-focused Jaipur AM Master was the only Asia Pacific single country equities fund.

The BlackRock Concentrated Total Return Share represented the Australian equity sector.

BT Index High Growth, along with Morningstar Global Shares, represented the global equities sector, and Magellan Infrastructure was the sole infrastructure equity sector fund.

There were three fixed interest funds, two of which were in the Australian bond sector: CC JCB Active Bond and Pendal Sustainable Australian Fixed Interest; while Schroders was in the global bond sector.

There were 10 mixed asset funds with four or five Crowns, and of the six mixed asset sectors, only the moderate sector was unrepresented.

One in the aggressive sector (BT Index Growth), two in the balanced sector (IOOF MultiSeries 50 and BT Index Moderate), and one in the cautious sector (IOOF MultiSeries 30).

The flexible sector had three: Sandhurst Bendigo Socially Responsible Growth, AMP Capital Future Cash Flow 6 Series 1 and CFS FC AZ Sestante Wholesale Diversified.

The growth sector also had three: BT Index Balanced, IOOF MultiSeries 90 and Lifeplan NextGen Vanguard Growth Index.

FE fundinfo Crown Fund Ratings are a quantitative measure covering and the methodology used is explained here.