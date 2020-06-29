What are you telling your clients about retirement strategies?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on people’s retirement prospects and the retirement incomes of those who have already left the workforce. As a financial adviser, how are you handling this?

Ahead of our Retirement Incomes webinar on 15 July, Money Management is seeking to gain a picture of how financial advisers are dealing with their clients and we would appreciate you completing the following short survey.

Please help us by completing this very brief survey.

Results will be shared both in news stories and, in more detail, as part of the webinar in which you can register to participate.