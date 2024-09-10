 
  4. VBP unveils minority stake in advice platform

10 September 2024
 | By Jasmine Siljic |
Financial planning
Vital Business Partners (VBP) has taken a minority equity stake in Ensombl, a digital platform for financial advisers.

The Australian-owned, Philippines-based outsourcing company announced its stake in the online community platform on 10 September.

Ensombl was co-founded in 2014 by a small group of advisers, including its current CEO Clayton Daniel. It was created to drive digital conversations among the advice profession on its networking app, which has grown to more than 9,000 users.

VBP chief executive Nathan Jacobsen, who was appointed in May following his role as Diverger’s managing director, said the stake in Ensombl was both an investment into the platform’s future growth and the ongoing professionalism of financial advice.

“There is a lot of alignment between VBP and Ensombl, as we are both committed to playing an integral role in the positive evolution of the financial advice profession,” Jacobsen described.

“We want to see advice businesses grow and become more efficient so they can help more people. VBP’s outsourcing and business growth solutions are helping advisers expand their capability and capacity, and Ensombl is doing their part to support advisers to grow personally and professionally, and drive practice efficiencies.”

Meanwhile, Daniel believes the partnership will further develop Ensombl’s professional development offering and the evolution of the advice industry.

“The evolving licensee landscape sees advisers more in control of their profession, and more empowered to shape the design and delivery of a truly client-centric advice proposition. In Ensombl they have a community of professional peers they can turn to for knowledge and insights, regardless of their stage in the journey,” the platform’s CEO said.

Last month, Ensombl privately raised funds from a select number of clients and supporters to support its short-to-medium growth plans, which include the development of a CPD app.

This will connect virtual meetings with CPD management and removes the administrative burden that often comes with live CPD events. It will allow advisers to automatically track their participation in online education, training programs and events.

Moreover, it will monitor attendance and engagement through live polls related to court content, attendance requests and feedback surveys.

Earlier this year in May, Ensombl partnered with Iress to create dedicated content for advice professionals looking to upskill their technology knowledge.

In the same month, VBP also launched a new coaching solution, titled The Growth Alliance, to assist advisers and business owners looking to grow their practice and achieve scale. 

